By Idowu Gabriel

Members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly held a special session Friday in honour of their late colleague, Oluwajuwa Adegbuyi, who died on January 30.

They took turns at the assembly complex in Ado-Ekiti to pay tribute to Adegbuyi, describing his death as “most shocking”. According to them, the deceased left a vacuum in their rank.

Speaker of the House, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, said the house had lost one of its best. He described the deceased as “a bridge builder and a highly committed lawmaker.”

While the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu (APC), representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 2 and Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, Ikole constituency 1 (APC), described Adegbuyi as a man of honour and peace.

Mrs Teju Okuyiga, Gbonyin constituency (APC) and Adegoke Olajide, Efon constituency (APC), described the deceased as a deep thinker and highly cerebral. She said the impact made by the deceased during his short time at the assembly would linger in their mind for a very long time.

Dignitaries at the event included Deputy Gov. Bisi Egbeyemi and the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunmibe Mamora.

Others were Chairman of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief Taiwo Olatubosun, and the state APC Caretaker Chairman, Paul Omotoso.

In a speech, Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, who hails from the same community as the late lawmaker, said Adegbuyi contributed his own quota to the development of community development.

Olujimi said, “in spite of our political differences, I want to say that late Adegbuyi was committed to our community’s development.”

Adegbuyi, who represented Ekiti East State Constituency 1, was survived by an aged mother, wife and children.

NAN