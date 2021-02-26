The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has appointed popular Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, as a peace ambassador.

The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Reverend Yakubu Pam on Thursday, Feb 25, received Tonto Dikeh at the commission’s head office where they deliberated on NCPC’s vision and the values for National development and youth involvement in peace building in line with the commission’s mandate.

Dikeh while reacting to her appointment as the commission’s new Ambassador for Peace Building, said she needs the people’s prayers as she embarks on “peacebuilding across the six geopolitical zones of the nation because peace is indispensable.”

Tonto took to the gram to announce her new position.

She wrote: “I AM NOW A PROUD NIGERIA CHRISTIAN PILGRIM COMMISSION(NCPC) AMBASSADOR FOR PEACE BUILDING••

Yesterday 25th February 2021 yours Director, Socials & Empowerment @cymsnigeris was warmly received by Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) at his Headoffice Abuja @pamyaks, where we had an extensive deliberation on NCPC vision, dissecting the values for National development and youth involvement in peace building in line with the NCPC’s mandate.

I was Accompanied by Amb. Chris Odey @goodwillambassadorevents The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, Project Coordinator,

As a humanitarian, i also felt it is imperative for a few youths to have a feel of this laudable initiative through The Tonto Dikeh Foundation in partnership with NCPC where 10 Nigerians will be sponsored on this year’s Pilgrimage activities sponsored by @officalthetontodikehfoundation

Finally, I wish to announce my position as the new Ambassador of the Commission for Peace Building.

Need your prayers as we embark on Peace building across the six (6) geopolitical Zones of the Nation because peace is indispensable.

Yours in Nation building

King Tonto Dikeh,

CYMS’s Director,

Socials & Empowerment.”

