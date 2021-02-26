Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo on Friday evening confirmed that Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho visited him in his house in Lagos.

He also condemned attempt by a joint team of soldiers, DSS and policemen to arrest Igboho while on his way to his house.

After the attempted arrest, Igboho still made his way to Adebanjo’s house.

Adebanjo told PM NEWS on phone around 7:40pm that “Sunday Igboho just left my house.”

But he did not disclose what he discussed with him during the visit to his house.

The elder statesman said attempt to arrest Igboho by the Federal Government was unfortunate and uncalled for.

He lamented that bandits were killing and kidnapping people in the north and they have not been arrested, while Igboho was being hunted.

Adebanjo described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dictator and an imperialist, saying only God would deliver Nigeria out of his hand.

He also lamented that Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, despite his debilitating utterances had not been arrested by the Buhari’s government.

Adebanjo said comments made by Gumi that bandits were not criminals and that they should be given amnesty was unjust.

He also attacked Gumi for saying that Christian soldiers were the ones killing Fulani herdsmen and bandits.

Adebanjo added that in 2018 when the Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom wrote to Buhari about the killings of his people by Fulani herdsmen, the president did nothing about it, even when the Fulani boasted that owned every parts of Nigeria.