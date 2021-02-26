By Dorcas Jonah

Two Nigerian cyclists, Tombrapa Grikpa and Ese Ukpeseraye, have started training in Egypt for the African Continental Cycling Road Race Championship, an official said on Friday.

Mohammed Bashir, the national coach of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), confirmed that the duo departed for Cairo on Thursday.

“The two cyclists are to take part in the African Continental Cycling Road Race Championship in Cairo, slated to hold from Tuesday to March 6.

“The athletes are now taking part in a training camp in Egypt which started from Thursday before the competition proper begins on Tuesday,” he said.

The national coach added that, after the Road Race Championship, the two cyclists would continue training in Cairo.

”They will wait for the batch of 13 Nigerian cyclists who will join them for the African Track Championship which will hold from March 10 to March 14,” he said.

Bashiru said the 13 cyclists were currently in camp in Abuja for training ahead of the African Track Championship.

NAN