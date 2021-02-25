By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian heavyweight rappers, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector and Jude Abaga, popularly known as M.I Abaga, are set to drop their first-ever collaboration, a single titled ‘Crown of Clay’.

The duo, after years of rivalry ended their famous beef, took to their individual social media pages to announce the collaboration on Thursday.

According to MI, both the audio and video of the track will be released “soon”.

The cover art for the new single which he shared on his Twitter page shows both rappers dressed like a king and sitting on a throne with their subjects beneath their feet.

“Crown of Clay. V & M soon,” he wrote.

"Crown of Clay. V & M Soon"

Vector also shared news of the collaboration on his Twitter page.

“You know what to do to your post notification,” he wrote.

"You know what to do to your post notification. ❤️🐍❤️#CrownOfClay"