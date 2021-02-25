By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, has said that after Tiger Woods’ emergency surgery, the path to recovery for the golf legend is uncertain.

“He is still in that acute phase where they may still have a lot of work to do in the present, in moments, in days to come. “It’s unclear to me whether he will be going back to the operating room or not, the doctor said”

Tiger Woods who sustained multiple leg injuries in a car accident on Wednesday required a rod, screws, pins and a surgical release of the muscle covering one that surgeons likely believed would save his leg from amputation, Faust said.

Authorities believe that Tiger Wood’s car crash was an accident but will have to pull the black box event recorder from the vehicle to make that determination as they mull charging the gulf legend.

Tiger Woods recently returned from his fifth career back surgery, as the accident on Tuesday threatens to set back his hopes of returning to golf glory.