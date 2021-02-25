The Nigeria Police has begun a manhunt for assailants responsible for the killing of four of its men in Cross River.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the killing of the personnel to newsmen in Calabar on Thursday said that the Command has been thrown into grief.
Ugbo said the incident was very bitter and ugly, adding that the killers would not have a place to hide as the force would fish out and serve justice on them.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers were killed on Thursday along MCC Edundu road in Calabar.
“It is quite unfortunate. We feel really sad. The Command is in mourning over the death of the four officers who lost their lives.
“We are investigating the matter and will surely root out the culprits, no matter how far they run or hide; we must get them and that I can assure you,” she said.
Calabar, it is your turn for deployment of soldiers. Let me remind the people of South East and South South of a plan by the North to deploy their Boko Haram soldiers in the Nigerian army to all the states in the South East and South South. The ploy is the news we hear lately of police stations burnt and two police men killed. The next you will hear the deployment of soldiers the state. It happened in Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra Edo, Delta and Akwa Ibom.