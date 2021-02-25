The Nigeria Police has begun a manhunt for assailants responsible for the killing of four of its men in Cross River.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the killing of the personnel to newsmen in Calabar on Thursday said that the Command has been thrown into grief.

Ugbo said the incident was very bitter and ugly, adding that the killers would not have a place to hide as the force would fish out and serve justice on them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers were killed on Thursday along MCC Edundu road in Calabar.

“It is quite unfortunate. We feel really sad. The Command is in mourning over the death of the four officers who lost their lives.

“We are investigating the matter and will surely root out the culprits, no matter how far they run or hide; we must get them and that I can assure you,” she said.