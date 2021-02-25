By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer from the defunct music duo PSquare, Peter Okoye also known as Mr P, has shared some clips from the burial of Oladipo Omotayo, his father-in-law.

The musician had announced the news of the demise of Omotayo, father to Lola Okoye, in December last year.

A burial ceremony for the deceased was however held in Lagos and attended by the musician, his wife, and kids alongside family members and close friends.

Okoye took to his social media pages to share a slew of photos and a series of videos showing the dead man’s family mourning.

In one of the videos, family members could be seen walking behind as the corpse of Omotayo is conveyed in a black vehicle.

Another footage shows that a church service was staged for the deceased while attendees break into tears as he is laid to rest.

See photos from the burial below: