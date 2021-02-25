By Oluwabukola Akanni

Oyo State on Wednesday recorded four COVID-19 related deaths, bringing to 110, the total number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the state.

According to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state also recorded additional 10 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

It said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to 6,708.

The centre noted that Oyo State recorded a total of six COVID-19 related deaths in the past two weeks.

It added that 1,012 COVID-19 patients were on admission while 5,586 patients had recovered and discharged.