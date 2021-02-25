AbdulRazaq commiserated with the family of the late Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, the entire community and the Igbomina people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of the state, we came here to pay you a sincere condolence visit.

“All we can say is may Allah give you the fortitude to bear the loss. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” the governor prayed.

Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, on his part, urged members of the Olupo family to jealously guard the good name of the late traditional ruler.

Alabi also appealed to members of the community to continue to live in peace and harmony for the progress.

The APC chieftains, who took turn to eulogise the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, said the traditional ruler served the community and the state to the best of what God Almighty had directed him to do, praying Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers in the area, also commiserated with the governor over the demise of the first class traditional ruler.

Oba Adeoti extolled the good virtues of the late Olupo and applauded AbdulRazaq for standing by the community during their trying period.

The President, Ajase-Ipo Descendants Union, Mr Ibrahim Abdulkadir, appreciated the governor for leading the crème de la crème of the state to condole the community over the passage of the traditional ruler.