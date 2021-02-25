By Taiwo Okanlawon

American-born Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has disclosed that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, had worked at Burger King, a fast-food restaurant in the US.

The singer revealed this while speaking of his early inspirations during a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk, a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of Bob Boilen, ‘All Songs Considered’ host, in Washington.

Recounting his varsity days, Davido noted that his father had worked a restaurant job before he became wealthy.

“The inspiration for me has been my father, a Nigerian-American like me. He studied in the States. I studied there myself. I went to HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), a predominantly black college,” he said.

“My dad went to one as well. He used to work at Burger King. He was a manager at Burger King, and to become…”

This is coming after the award-winning musician took a trip down memory lane when he paid a visit to the old apartment in the United States where he lived 12 years ago.

He revealed that “as hard as it is to believe”, he actually had no money and support from anyone at that time.

The ‘OBO’ crooner also expressed his gratitude to God for seeing him through and helping him achieve his dreams of being a millionaire while encouraging his fans to never give up on their aspiration.

“Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later ! We millions in ! Road to a billion 💵!!! We thank God !! Never stop believing,” he wrote.