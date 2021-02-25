By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has created three additional ministries in the state.

The ministries are Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, ministry of Higher Education and Ministry for Social and Community development bringing the total number of ministry in the state to 22.

The Secretary to the State Government(SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, who announced the development in a statement said it is in accordance with the dynamic nature of governance and also to allow for effective service delivery.

The secretary further explained that some existing ministries have been restructured. they include the Ministry of Information; Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs; Ministry for Local Government Affairs, and Ministry of Science and Technical Education.

The governor relieved all the Special Advisers of their appointments, and similarly all the Directors General to enable for proffer reorganization of the existing Directorates according to the statement.

“Accordingly, both the Special Advisers and the Directors General are hereby directed to hand over the affairs of their organizations to the accounting officers, or the Directors of Administration of their respective Directorates, as the case may be,” the statement read.