By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kabiru Mohammed, the abducted driver of Adamawa United FC abducted on Saturday has finally regained his freedom.

He was freed on Wednesday night around 11:30 pm.

Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Jada, permanent secretary of the Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, confirmed the release of the driver. Aliu Jada noted that the driver was sound when he spoke with the driver after the release.

“I spoke with him, he was very coherent, he is on his way back now,” the sports ministry permanent secretary said.

According to Jada, the driver was released after a ransom was paid, however, he did not disclose the exact amount that was paid. Initially, the kidnappers demanded 50 million ransom after the kidnap on Saturday. However, on Wednesday, they reduced the ransom to 1 million.

The driver was nabbed along Benin-Ore-Lagos-road while driving players and coaches of the football club as they were attacked by gunmen.

They were on their way to Lagos for their league game against MFM football Club when the incident occurred.