Indonesia started its mass COVID-19 vaccination for journalists on Thursday with President Joko Widodo observing the activity in Jakarta.

The president said around 5,500 people had been vaccinated after observing the vaccination for journalists, which was scheduled to take place from Thursday to Saturday.

“We hope this (vaccination) will provide protection for media persons, especially those in the fields, who often interact with the public, often interact with sources,” he said earlier at the National Press Day.

The head of state further said the vaccination of this group was not only carried out in the capital city of Jakarta but would also be implemented in other provinces across the country.

Indonesia began the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 13, with a target of 181.5 million people until 2022, to create herd immunity and end the pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)

