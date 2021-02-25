By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the first indigenous Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Elder Nath C.U. Okoro, on his 90th birthday.

Buhari in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity commended the resourceful consultant for paying close attention and solidifying the foundation of rail transportation in the country.

President Buhari felicitates with friends, family, and associates of Elder Okoro on the auspicious milestone, which calls for the celebration of long life and strength, particularly considering his contributions to national development, with the commendable record of founding the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT).

“As the former MD of NRC turns 90, the President notes his love for the country, and passion for ensuring an effective transportation system, serving as the Principal Consultant, Federal Urban Mass Transit Programme (FUMTP) and President of the Chartered Institute of Transport, Nigeria, now known as Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

“As the former Vice President, West Africa, of the Union of African Railways (UAR), the President extols Elder Okoro for always representing Nigeria with honour and dignity in sub-regional and global associations, and ensuring that the interest of the country comes first in all negotiations,” the statement reads.

The President prays that Almighty God will grant him good health and strength to see the fruits of his dreams for the railways.