By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has apologized to a fan she recently snubbed.

The fan tattooed the initials of the celebrity on her hand hoping to receive some warm reception from the celebrity.

Nkechi Blessing, however, did not return the gesture.

Instead, the actress wondered if there’s a new trend of fans tattooing the names of celebrities they love.

She told the fan that she was on her own.

‘’Na the new trend be this? Aunty Oyinda I just hope those ain’t permanent tattoo…Cus OYO Le wa oooo. me sef Dey find who to draw wey go dash me small thing..I love you ooo but you ain’t getting more than this very post I no Dey claim wetin I no be..IRE ooooo, the actress tweeted.

However, Nkechi afterward expressed remorse and decided to tender a public apology to the fan.

According to her, after her snub, she said she has no other choice but to apologize.

The actress also had a private chat with the fan to apologize personally for her misdeed.