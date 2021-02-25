By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the FIB Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad of the Police Force attached to Operation Puff Adder II have arrested 48 suspected criminals and recovered 14 AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons from them.

The suspected criminals were arrested in different parts of Northern Nigeria.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba after the suspects were paraded in Abuja said the 48 suspects included 47 male and one female.

He said they were involved in cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cybercrime/financial fraud and other heinous crimes in some parts of the country.

“Forty-one (41) prohibited firearms including fourteen (14) AK47 rifles, ten (10) AK47 Magazines, fifty-eight (58) live cartridges, four (4) AK47 live ammunition, four (4) POS Machines, two (2) laptop computers, eighteen (18) mobile phones, Internet MODEM and nine (9) ATM cards were recovered from the suspects in the operations,” he said.

Mba disclosed that notable among the breakthroughs, was the arrest of the nine criminal suspects responsible for the kidnap of Honourable Mohammed Bashir Bape, member, Taraba State House of Assembly in December, 2020.

“The suspects were apprehended at their various hideouts in Taraba and Plateau States following an intense search by the Police team for the perpetrators of the crime and follow-up on recent spike in Kidnapping/armed robbery in Taraba and the North-Central States of the Country,” he said.

They are: Yusuf Abubakar, 31yrs, native of Jalingo LGA Taraba state; Muntari Umar, 27yrs, native of Mayo Belwa LGA Adamawa State; Ahmadu Dahiru, 28yrs, native of Lau LGA, Taraba State; Ali Alhaji Wurungo, 25yrs, native of Lau LGA Taraba State; Buhari Nuhu, 25yrs, native of Jalingo LGA; Mohd GARBA, 30yrs, native of Mararaban Gasol, Taraba State; Yusuf Jibrillah, 23yrs, native of Mararaban Gasol Taraba State; Adamu Ahmadu aka Bulala 32yrs, native of Taraba State and one Idi Suleiman.

“Investigations by the Police team revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious armed robbery/kidnapping syndicate that specializes in terrorizing innocent citizens in the North-Central/North East States particularly in Plateau and Taraba States.

“Police investigations have uncovered the roles played by each member of the gang during the kidnap of the Honourable Member. Investigations also established how the proceeds of the crime (ransom) were shared among the suspects,” he said.

Mba added that the Police operatives also arrested a 12-man cybercrime syndicate for internet fraud and other cyber-related offences.

He said the suspects, with their ages within the range of 22 and 30, were arrested at a residence in Kubwa area of the Federal capital Territory (FCT), Abuja following intelligence received by the Police.

“Similarly, the Police team busted a 2-man gang of a 61-year-old physically challenged man, Musa Usman from Kebbi State who resides in Anambra State and one Ahmed Shuaibu, 27 years, native of Nasarawa State for complicity in the distribution and sale of illicit/dangerous drugs to bandits in their camps at Babuga, Nasarawa State.

“The physically challenged man has been taking advantage of his physical state to evade police attention until his eventual arrest. Thirty-five wraps of substance suspected to be Cocaine, were recovered from the suspects.

“The Inspector General of Police, while noting that the Operation Puff Adder II is already yielding positive results barely ten (10) days after it was flagged-off, has assured that the Force will not relent in its commitment at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are hell bent on threatening the internal security order of the country and bringing such suspects to justice,” Mba stated.