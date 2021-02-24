By Ikenna Osuoha

A global socio-cultural youth organisation, Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA), has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for restoring peace and order to Orlu and Orsu Local Governments Areas of the state.

There was a crisis recently in the two local governments due to a clash between Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Nigerian military.

Mr Ifeanyi Nwaudunna, President General of the organisation, who made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, lauded the governor’s proactive and impactful role in the situation.

Nwaudunna, who commended the governor for his series of dialogues with various actors including traditional rulers, said that it was a demonstration of statesmanship.

“We commend the actions of the Imo State Government engaging on a series of dialogue with the traditional rulers of the Orlu and Orsu areas, community and religious leaders on the need to embrace peace and harmony.

“Also, for the imposition of curfew during that period of the crisis for maintenance of order and law.

“And, the involvement of the security agencies who professionally discharge their duties ensuring for the protection of lives and priorities of the citizenry in the area during the fracas,” he said.

He described as vital the myriad of techniques employed by the governor to restore peace and order in the areas irrespective of the opposition’s perception.

He expressed joy over the stability achieved in the two local governments thereby making people to go about their normal businesses without fears.

“With the restless efforts of Gov Hope Uzodinma in ensuring for peace, order and protection of lives and properties of the state, peace and normalcy have totally returned to Imo West Senatorial area.

“As of Feb. 24, the people and residents of Orlu, Orsu and other Local Government Areas of Imo West senatorial zone have begun their normal and legitimate business activities,” he said.

Nwaudunna, however, appealed to political divides to close ranks for the greater good of the state irrespective of their differences in ideology or political party affiliation.

“IYA Worldwide urge the promoters of the violence, hate speech and bad behaviours of inciting the misinformed about causing unrest in the state and the country, to desist from spreading rumours.

“And propaganda that is endangering our collective peace and unity both as a state and nation,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the governor to remain focused on his delivery of dividends of democracy to Imo people using the shared prosperity mantra.

He also advised the governor not to pay attention to the detractors and enemies of Ndi Imo who were bent to frustrate his efforts in delivering good governance and developments to the people.

The IYA President, who reiterated the readiness of his organisation to continue to support the good policies of the governor, expressed their willingness to partner with the state government in promoting good governance.

NAN