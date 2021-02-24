By Rita Iliya

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry, investigating alleged cases of police brutality and other related extrajudicial acts by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Niger State, saw ”the good, the bad and the best of the police.

The panel is investigating violations of rights by SARS and other police units.

The Chairman of the 14-member panel, Mr Ishaku Usman, made this known while presenting its report to Gov. Abubakar Sani-Belllo in Minna.

Usman said that the panel received 17 petitions, 53 witnesses and 50 exhibits.

”In the course of our two months sitting, we saw the good, the bad and the best of the personnel of Nigerian police,” he said

”The panel discovered that there is insubordination and impunity among the ranks and files of the police.

”We recommend that virtues of empathy and sympathy should be inculcated into the research training and training of the police force,” he said.

Responding, Sani-Bello, commended the chairman and members of the panel for doing justice to the assignment given to them.

Sani-Bello called on the Federal government to prioritise welfare for the police as well as provision of adequate working equipment to function properly.

Bello, then inaugurated a white paper committee, headed by Bello Dan-Yahaya, to go through the report for implementation.