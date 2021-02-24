Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter Safaree Lloyd Samuels popularly known as Safaree has said getting married is one of his biggest mistakes he has made in life.

This is coming just a day after he shared loved-up photos of his wife Erica Mena.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter, the rapper said he will never get married again and he is walking away from the current one before he ends up in jail.

In a since-deleted Twitter post, the Love & Hip Hop: New York personality wrote, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Safaree, who dated Nicki Minaj for years, married Erica Mena in October 2019, and they share a daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels, born in 2020.

See tweet below;

Erica took to Twitter to respond to Safaree’s claims, saying that the feelings are mutual. She also added that Safaree isn’t only inconsiderate to her but to his daughter as well.

“Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”