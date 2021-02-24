By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has condemned the Senate for approving the ambassadorial appointment of the former army chiefs.

Timi Frank in a statement on Wednesday condemned the appointment describing the senate’s approval as a gross betrayal of trust noting that the senate previously called for the sack of these army chiefs when they were still in service.

The political activist said the senate action shows the raise personal gains above the wishes and aspirations of the generality of Nigerians.

“The action of the Senate smacks of raising personal gain above the wishes and aspirations of the generality of Nigerians who have spoken out strongly against the wrongful and ill-advised nomination of the ex-military leaders as ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari, he said.

He, however, said he is not surprised that despite the opposition by the minority caucus, “the APC-dominated chamber went ahead to act in an unpatriotic and anti-people manner just to please themselves.

Timi Frank commended the minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, for speaking the minds of Nigerians.

He said Nigerians in diaspora would receive the envoys with protests in countries they would be assigned while calling on members of the international community to reject their posting.

The former APC publicity secretary said “We will not rest until the present administration learns to respect the will of the people.