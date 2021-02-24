By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday attended the inauguration ceremony of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, National Campaign council for the Ondo 2020 elections was at Akure amongst other dignitaries.

On his Twitter, the Governor wrote of his confidence in Akeredolu’s disposition of duties as the Governor of Ondo State for a second time.

”It gives me great pleasure today to be in Akure for the inauguration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for a second term in office. It is a fitting end after a successful election campaign where I was the chairman of the APC national campaign council for the Ondo elections.

”I am convinced he will justify the confidence the great people of Ondo state reposed in him with greater performance in office.

” Also, I wish a very successful second tenure” he concluded.

