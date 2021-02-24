The 2021 edition of Marathon Messiah Praise tagged ‘BEHOLD THE KING’, will hold for seventy-nine hours in six continents across 30 countries from 1st to 4th March 2021.

Pastor Kunle Ajayi, the RCCG Intercontinental Music Director, disclosed this during a virtual press conference.

Ajayi said this year’s event will hold virtually at the Prayer Foyer of the 3/3 Auditorium, Redemption Camp.

According to him, some of the participating countries include; Nigeria, the USA, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, UAE, Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa, Ireland, Ukraine, Brazil, Israel, Ghana and New Zealand.

Pastor Kunle Ajayi explained that Marathon Messiah Praise was born from a desire to gather men from all walks of life and different nations to celebrate God over the life of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

Marathon Messiah’s Praise is a globally renowned interdenominational gospel musical event of non-stop praises, worship and prayers.

It is a specific number of hours where sons and daughters of God come together to appreciate God’s mercy and faithfulness to the world.

The number of hours are very significant as they symbolize the number of years Pastor E.A. Adeboye has spent on earth.

Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Tim Godfrey, Bukola Bekes, New Gen, Efe Nathan, Femi Okunuga, Olumide Iyun and Volunteer Praise Team will lead over 150 worship ministers and choral groups to minister at the event.

The first edition of Marathon Messiah Praise was held in 2012 when Pastor E.A. Adeboye clocked 70 years.

You can watch this year’s Marathon Messiah Praise live via Dove TV, RTM, X2D. HI-IMPACT TV, YouTube, as well as ,Marathon Messiah Praise website, www.mmpraise.org.