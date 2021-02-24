Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Ayodeji Emmanuel, the son of a poultry farm owner in Ibadan, the State capital.

According to family sources, the 24-year-old student of the University of Ibadan was abducted on Monday.

The farm from where the victim was abducted belonged to his father, Mr. Odetunde.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement on Tuesday evening said that the DPO in charge of Apete led some police officers to the area immediately after the incident was reported.

He added that efforts have been intensified to rescue the victim.

Fadeyi said that police in the State were ready to combat hoodlums who were trying to disrupt the peace in the State.

He added that police have deployed tactical teams to arrest the suspects and rescue the kidnapped victim.

Fadeyi said, “The Command wish to state that on 22/02/2021 at about 1800 hrs, upon information received from a member of the public that some suspected unknown gunmen entered a poultry farm at Oke-Odan community, Apete area of Ibadan and fired some shots into the air before abducting one Ayodeji Emmanuel ‘m’ aged 24 yrs who is a son to the owner of the farm.

“Immediately the Divisional Police officer of Apete got wind of the incident, she led Police patrol teams to the scene along with some local hunters and vigilantes to comb the far and near bushes with a view of arresting the hoodlums and equally secure release of the abductee.

“It was worthy to note that concerted efforts have been intensified by Police Tactical teams, including the Anti-kidnapping squad of the Command, who commenced investigation immediately and also on the trail of the hoodlums, while it’s desired that members of the public should partner with the police by providing useful information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements who are carrying out this heinous crime in the State.”