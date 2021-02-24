By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has urged peaceful coexistence in the ancient city of Ile-Ife as he promised to always strive for peace among the people of Yoruba land.

Ooni made the call through his High Chief, Adekola Adeyeye, the Lowa Adimula of Ife while speaking on the killing of a man at Oke-Ora Village on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

He said the incident was not in whatever way related to the ethnic crisis as speculated by a section of people that the incident was between Hausa and Yoruba people.

Oba Ogunwusi said investigations into the incident are ongoing to find out the cause of his death.

The royal father warned those who might want to use the avenue to disrupt the peace of the community to desist from such evil plans, promising that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

While sympathising with the family of the deceased, the Ooni pleaded for peace in Ife.

Meanwhile, a reliable source revealed that a dispute, allegedly between three people at Oke-Ora Village, Bonke Road, NTA Area of Ile-Ife, resulted in the killing of one man.

The source said that although the cause of the dispute was yet to be ascertained, a man simply known as “Obejo” was shot during the dispute and that his body had been deposited at the Mortuary, while the remaining two injured were receiving treatment at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife.

CP Wale Olokode has deployed security personnel to Ile-Ife to ensure calm.

NAN