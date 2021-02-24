Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun said the State government has signed a Financing Partnership Agreement worth over $300m with World Bank to fund Ogun Economic Transformation projects.

Prince Abiodun disclosed this when the 56th Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), led by its President, Mrs. Onome Adewuyi paid him a courtesy visit at his Oke-Mosan office, Abeokuta.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo said the project when completed would further place the State as one of the fastest-growing economies in Nigeria.

On her part, the President of the Institute, Mrs. Onome Adewuyi lauded the State Governor for receiving the delegation, noting that the visit would enable government and other stakeholders champion ways of sustaining growth and development of the State and the country at large.