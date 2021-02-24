By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ogun State House of Assembly have begun plans to legislate on animal husbandry and related activities through the enactment of an all-inclusive law on anti-open grazing in the State.

According to the speaker of the assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, the law is to stem the incessant herders/farmers clashes in the State.

According to the speaker, stakeholders alongside some northern leaders have condemned the uncontrolled wandering of cattle which has resulted in several attacks and criminal activities related to headers and farmers across Ogun State.

He also said the assembly had finalized plans to engage stakeholders through public hearings to put in place laws for the creation of an agency for the collection and maintenance of database for all residents in the State.

Oluomo said collecting the database would enable verifiable details and bio-data to improve on security operations of residents across the State.

He said the ninth assembly towards addressing insecurity is ensuring quick passage of the State Security Network Operations code-named Operation Amotekun, as well as the State Security Trust Funds and other advisory resolutions to the executive arm.

The speaker assured that the legislators are working hard to ensure the attainment of peaceful co-existence and economic prosperity.