Ogun State House of Assembly has acknowledged a correspondence from the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun containing the list of nominees for the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for screening, ratification and subsequent approval.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, who read the governor’s letter dated 19th February 2021 before other lawmakers during a plenary session at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the request was in furtherance of the Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration’s desire to improve the quality of service delivery to the people.

The letter partly reads “in furtherance of our desire to improve the quality of service delivery to the good people of Ogun State, Mr. Speaker, please find attached the list and curriculum vitae of nominees for the post of Chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Service Commission for your consideration.”

Oluomo reeled out the names of the nominees to include Mr. Babatunde Adetona Osibodu (Chairman), Mr. Olatunji Isaac Akoni, Mr. Tajudeen Soyeolu Omoloja, Ayodele A. Bankole and Mrs. Gbemi Onasanya as member-designates.

He thereafter directed the nominees to appear before the lawmakers for screening on Thursday, 25th February 2021 with thirty (30) copies each of their Curriculum Vitae and Photocopies of their Credentials with the originals at the Conference Room 215 of Assembly Complex in Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta at 2:00 pm prompt.

It would be recalled that the Lawmakers had at the previous session extended the tenure of the 20 Local Government Transition Committees for another period of three months, with a call on the State Governor to immediately ensure the composition of the State electoral body to allow it upon the Assembly’s approval and subsequent inauguration, prepare for the smooth conduct of election into elective positions in the local government councils.

In another development, three bills including the “Ogun State Administration of Physical Planning, Urban Development, Slum Regeneration and Building Production Management Law, 2021, the Ogun State Residents Registration Agency and the Registration of Ogun State Residents Law, 2021” as well as the “Ogun State Law Reform Commission Law, 2021″scaled first reading on the floor of the House as the Clerk / Head of Legislative Service, Mr. ‘Deji Adeyemo read them before the lawmakers.