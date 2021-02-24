By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll, has approved the appointment of Mr Igbinoghodua Edebiri, as Presiding Priest (Ohen-Osa) of the Holly Aruosa Cathedral.

A statement by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, disclosed that the appointment followed a recommendation by the Elders Council of the Benin national Church.

The statement directed the new priest to immediately open the Cathedral for worship.

It would be recalled that Oba Ewuare ll approved the sack of Harrison Okao, as the presiding priest (Ohen-Osa), of the Cathedral on 4 February, following a decision jointly taken by the traditional head of the Church, Oba Ewuare ll, the Elders Committee and top palace Chiefs.

He was sacked over alleged non-compliance with the ancient long tradition of the land and violation of long-standing rules of the Church.