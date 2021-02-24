By Abankula

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 571 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the national total since last year to 153,187.

The agency also announced 12 new deaths, as against the 23 recorded on Monday.

Nigeria’s death toll from the pandemic is now 1874, while 130,034 have been discharged.

Lagos still led the declining confirmed cases of the virus with 170. It also led in fatalities.

According to NCDC, four more people died in Lagos on Tuesday, with its death toll now 403, from 54,882 cases.

The other states with fatalities were Kaduna, FCT Abuja, Osun, Abia and Imo.

Kaduna, Imo and Abia logged two deaths each, while Osun and FCT had one each.

The cumulative death toll in Kaduna is now 62 and FCT’s is now 143.

Here is a breakdown of the cases reported on Tuesday:

Lagos-170

Ogun-65

FCT-45

Kwara-34

Abia-32

Enugu-32

Kano-25

Oyo-22

Ondo-21

Rivers-19

Kaduna-19

Benue-18

Bayelsa-12

Kebbi-12

Nasarawa-11

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-8

Ekiti-6

Niger-5

Bauchi-3

Imo-3