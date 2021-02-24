The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authourity (LASTMA), Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, said his agency will investigate a new extortion claim by a Lagos motorist.

A motorist in a viral post on Facebook accused some LASTMA officials of extorting N11,300 from him at one of the zonal commands in Agege.

Oduyoye gave an assurance that the photographic evidence provided by the complainant will be scrutinised and any officer found culpable would be made to face the consequences under the extant rule of the State Civil Service as specified.

While encouraging members of the public to always come forward with their complaints with evidence against corrupt officials, the General Manager, however, pointed out that there are many LASTMA officers that are dedicated, conscientious and professional in carrying out their official functions.

He also advised all road users in Lagos to obey the traffic regulations so as not to run foul of the Law.

He stressed that some violators are fond of offering traffic personnel bribes to avoid prosecution without realising that the law frowns on both the giver and the taker.