By Ayodele Efunla

Many Lagosians patronizing the popular BRT to go around the city have expressed their displeasure over the performance of the COWRY, a card payment system that replaced cash.

The payment system uses two formats, the card and an application available on google play. Many commuters do not own a card due to its unavailability.

When PM News visited Google play to check feedback from the app users, the review was unimpressive.

“This app is the worst I have seen in recent times”, says a user.

Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched the smart ticketing system some time ago in August 2020, but it is not smart as people expected.

The BRT project is handled and supervised by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) – an agency of the State’s Ministry of Transportation.