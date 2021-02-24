By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced that the Third Mainland Bridge would be shut totally from the midnight of Friday to midnight of Saturday.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement, said having completed the replacement of the 12th expansion joint and to demobilize the superstructure of the Third Mainland Bridge, the closure would be effected.

Oladeinde stated that the total closure of the bridge was slated to enable the contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes open fully to traffic.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised Motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba were enjoined to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

Oladeinde assured that traffic management personnel would be deployed along the affected routes to minimize and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

Commending Lagosians for their cooperation during the prolonged repair works of the bridge, the Commissioner assured that the bridge is now safe for use by all and sundry.