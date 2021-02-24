By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular musician, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, professionally called Joeboy has said he is single but also not searching.

The music star said this while speaking about his love life in an interview with Beat 99.9 FM. Joeboy said he has a sugar mummy and is ok with his sugar boy status.

He said he prefers the relationship he has with his sugar mummy noting that it allows him to live his life anyhow he wants it.

“I’m currently single and not searching but I have a lot of female friends.

“There’s also someone that only calls me when she wants something from me but I am not complaining and I like it like that.

“But the sugar mama stuff I talked about in my song is a true-life story. I’m still a sugar baby. I cannot say her name but I promise you, I am.

“I wasn’t the one that walked up to her tho, she met me. I like what we share because it’s really really dope and we are super free. It’s also fun,” he said.