Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State and chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum has said that all governors in the region shall fight criminality with every legal means for Nigeria’s sake.

Akeredolu, made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at a public lecture titled: “Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To A Common Wealth,” as part of the activities marking his second term inauguration.

He dismissed the views held by some Northern governors and leaders that Amotekun was established to tackle ethnic nationality or business, adding that “what we have set out to do in the South Western States is not targeted at any ethnic nationality or business.”

In his words, “We are against criminality and we shall fight criminality with every legal means. It is in the interest of our collective wellbeing.

“All we require is the support and understanding of all federating units, including the Federal Government. The simple truth is that we have lived in self-denial amid an excruciating pain that is almost cancerous now.

“Notwithstanding our challenges today, my firm belief in the Nigerian Project is strengthened by my fact of being a true Nigerian.”

“That I desire a more United Nigeria with every ingredient of freedom, rule of law, patriotism, love, mutual respect and harmony is an understatement. And I am prepared to fight for it legitimately for the benefit of all.”