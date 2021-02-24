By Taiwo Okanlawon

Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, has reacted to his statement praying for COVID-19 not to end during a church service in Abuja.

According to the clergyman, the viral video which attracted widespread backlash was a slip of the tongue.

Suleman in the viral video revealed that he bought his third private jet during the COVID-19 pandemic, and prayed for the pandemic to continue.

However, while preaching in his church, Apostle Suleman said the word slipped out of his mouth, adding that no pastor will pray for COVID-19 not to end.

He alleged that some parts of the viral video was also edited by a fellow pastor who is his enemy.

Apostle Suleman said: “There is a video trending about me that was posted by a pastor against me. It was a programme I had in Abuja and I was trying to explain something about COVID-19.

“When they told me that I prayed for the coronavirus not to end, I said ‘me? I did not say that.’

“When I watched the video, I discovered it slipped out of my mouth. There is no pastor that will pray for COVID-19 not to end. It doesn’t make sense.”

Apostle Suleman emphasized that he was preaching about how families were united, how some people even made money during that period.

“That was what I was trying to buttress, and it slipped out of my mouth. I could not have prayed for coronavirus not to end, no pastor would do that. But he (the pastor) took that mistake, edited some part, and blew it,” he added.