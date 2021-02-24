By Carol V. Utulu

A community source in Delta State has told journalists how some yet to be identified gunmen robbed a bullion van, after overpowering the police escorts attached to the van on Tuesday.

The source who pleaded anonymity said the robbers blocked the bullion van at Ubulu -Okiti community on the Asaba-Benin express road, killing a police officer and two others and eventually emptying the cash content of the vehicle into a get away car. e hoodlums blocked the van at Ubulu-Okiti and started shooting and the police escorts returned fire.

“However, the armed robbers during the gun duel, killed a police man and two market women who were hit by stray bullets.

“They succeeded in emptying the bullion van and made away with the cash in a get-away car,” the source said.

The Police Command in Delta on Wednesday confirmed the attack on the bullion van by suspected armed robbers.

The acting spokesperson of the police command in Delta, DSP Bright Edefe, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Asaba, said the incident took place on Tuesday.

He, however, said that the command had yet to get full details of the incident.

“I can confirm the attack on the bullion on Tuesday, but as I speak with you, we have yet to get full details of what happened,” Edefe said.