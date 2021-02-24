Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will be sworn-in today to begin his second term in office.

His new deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will also be sworn-in along with him.

But unlike the 2017 ceremony attended by thousands of people at the Ondo State Sports Complex, fewer people will attend today’s ceremony, because of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to deputy-governor elect, Aiyedatiwa, who chaired the second-term inauguration committee, only 500 people are due to attend the event, scheduled for the International Culture and Event Center, Igbatoro Road, Akure.

In normal times, the centre can accommodate 1,800 people.

Aiyedatiwa, told journalists in Akure last Friday that the inauguration and all the ancillary activities would be low-key, also due to the prevailing economic situation in the state.

Mr Akeredolu was re-elected governor of the state on October 10, 2020, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He defeated the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and the current Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who contested on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party.

As part of the second inaugural ceremony, president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, delivered a lecture on Nigeria’s federalism, which he called, because of its abnormality, as ‘fatherism’