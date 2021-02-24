By Abiodun Esan

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, congratulated a former governor of the state, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye.

AbdulRazaq described Adebayo as a great statesman whose contributions to national development and peaceful coexistence were legendary.

“On behalf of his family, the people and government of the state, the Governor felicitates with His Excellency, the former Governor, on his 80th birthday anniversary today.

“Without doubt, the elder statesman has earned himself the respect of every citizen on account of his roles as a bridge-builder, peacemaker and development advocate with many positive stripes.

“His elderly roles in the ‘O to ge’ struggle are documented for posterity.

“Therefore, the Governor joins our compatriots at home and abroad to thank God Almighty for His grace on the life of Pa Adebayo.

“He prays God to grant the former governor good health and more rewarding years ahead,” Ajakaye said.

NAN