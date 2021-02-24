The United Nations High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI Panel) is set to launch its Financial Integrity for Sustainable Development Report on Thursday, 25th February, 2021 at 2pm (GMT+1).

The event, which will hold virtually will be in two parts – a high level segment and a press conference.

The report will be presented by the co-chairs of the FACTI Panel, Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, former Prime Minister of Niger and Dalia Grybauskaitė, former President of Lithuania.

The launch of the report as well as the press conference will be streamed live on http://webtv.un.org/ and a copy of the report will be available to download from factipanel.org

The FACTI Panel, in the Financial Integrity for Sustainable Development Report, urges governments to redirect the trillions of dollars recovered from curbing tax abuse, corruption and money-laundering to finance critical action on the climate crisis, COVID-19 recovery and extreme poverty.

In its 14 recommendations, the FACTI Panel outlined an ambitious set of measures to reform, redesign and revitalize the global architecture, so it can effectively foster financial integrity for sustainable development.

The Panel, which includes former world leaders and central bank governors, business and civil society heads and academics (including the current ICPC Chairman), was convened by the 74th President of the United Nations General Assembly and the 75th President of the Economic and Social Council in March 2020.

