By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Diogo Jota has returned to the pitch to join Liverpool training after suffering a knee injury back in December.

News of his recovery will gladen Liverpool fans with their side on a disappointing run of form. Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost their last four Premier League games, and currently, trail fourth-placed West Ham by five points.

Prior to being ruled out, Jota had made a strong start to his Liverpool career. After signing from Wolves in the summer, the forward scored nine goals in his opening 15 games, including a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta.

Following several months on the sidelines, Jota was pictured back in what looked like full training at the AXA Training Centre.

The images, tweeted by the club, show him jogging alongside teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in what is a huge boost for the Reds.

Liverpool have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, particularly in defense. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are all unlikely to play again this term, while stand-in center-back Fabinho has also spent time on the sidelines.

Here he is 😍 pic.twitter.com/5iNYEHTc3k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2021