The Lagos State Government’s continued partnership with the private sector yielded yet another fruit on Tuesday as the government officially received 50 hand washing devices donated for use in public institutions in the State by Fate Foundation.

The devices, which were made locally, were received by the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (OSDG&I) at a ceremony held in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond, who received the devices on behalf of the State Government,expressed delight that another partnership is yielding positive fruits.

“Today’s ceremony is a testimony to the viability of an ongoing policy of the State Government, which continues to yield tremendous results. What FATE Foundation has done with this partnership is quite commendable, and I am elated to witness it.

“It’s particularly noteworthy that these devices, which will boost our efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, were fabricated here in Lagos. That way, it has also contributed to the development of entrepreneurship skills amongst youths in the state,” she added.

Hammond also stressed the significance of hand washing especially in all public places as fundamental in curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus and most importantly in improving individuals’ personal hygiene.

“Today’s success story lends credence to what we can achieve for posterity when we come together and embrace positive action towards achieving all the 17 sustainable development goals. As long as we continue to work together, focus on hygiene and all key elements of making sure the pandemic is handled well, Lagos and indeed Nigeria will emerge victorious from the pandemic.” Hammond concluded.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, said the donation was a double win for the state as it addresses multiple development goals.

“This is an ideal case of killing three birds with one stone. This singular donation addresses SDG three, which is good health and well-being; goal nine, which is industry, innovation and infrastructure; and goal 17 which focuses on forming strategic partnerships towards achieving the development goals,” he said.

In his remark, Mr Ahmed Ayinla, who invented the device,expressed his delight to have contributed his quota to the development of the State and the fight against COVID-19. He praised FATE Foundation Entrepreneurial programme for giving him a platform to thrive and be a change maker.

“If not for FATE Foundation’s training and funding to produce the 50 devices, the dream and drive in me might have died,” he said.

He also stressed his belief that the invention would go a long way in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State in particular and in Nigeria at large.

Speaking on behalf of FATE Foundation, Mrs. Nike Adeyemi appreciated the Lagos State Government for their partnership and adoption of private initiatives in driving its development agenda. She highlighted some other initiatives of FATE Foundation to include: free COVID-19 testing of over 800 individuals in Lagos University Teaching Hospital, training and funding of young entrepreneurs, wealth creation through tailored projects among other wonderful initiatives.

She stated that the hand washing devices were made of recycled and sustainable materials and have been projected for distribution in public places such as schools, markets, and health centers.

The Chairman, Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA, Hon. Rasaq Ajala, commended FATE Foundation’s initiative towards supporting young entrepreneurs to discover their talents.

“I’m glad that FATE Foundation has thrown their weight behind the Lagos State Government’s drive towards curtailing the spread of the coronavirus. And the way they have gone about it, tapping into the resourcefulness and creativity of our youth, is to be commended,” he said.

While praising the Lagos State Government for promoting public private partnerships towards deliver good governance, he encouraged other nongovernmental organizations to also come on board to support the administration’s development project in all sectors of the State’s economy.