By Taiwo Okanlawon

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is currently being screened by senators at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week, nominated Bawa and asked the Senate to confirm him as the substantive Chairman of the Commission.

The 40-year-old, if confirmed, first the first core EFCC official and non-police officer to head the agency, and the youngest person ever to serve as chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

According to the Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as the new EFCC boss is a good product, and his nomination has given hope to youths in Nigeria.

During his introduction, Bawa who holds a B.Sc and M.Sc from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State described himself as a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.

“I have also been trained by the FBI and the National Crime Agency of the United States and United Kingdom respectively.”

“I joined the EFCC in 2014, and was trained in the Act Of Law Enforcement And Financial Crimes Investigation. I happen to be the only EFCC officer that has headed three different zones,” he added.

Bawa also promised to leave the agency in a better place at the end of his tenure.