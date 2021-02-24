The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, on Tuesday evening paid a congratulatory visit to the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, ahead of the Governor’s 2nd Term Inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, during the visit, presented a royal sword to Governor Akeredolu as a mark of honour and courage.

The monarch who said Ebira people have always thrived in the sunshine state noted that his people have thrived even more under the Akeredolu led administration due to the Governor’s outstanding leadership style.

Alhaji Ibrahim who was represented by the Talba of Ebiraland, Alhaji Usman Hamza, particularly lauded the courage and efforts of Governor Akeredolu in ridding Ondo State of criminal elements.

He stressed that the Ebira people were convinced that Governor Akeredolu’s fight against criminality was not targeted against any ethnicity, adding that Ebira has always lived together with the people of the sunshine state without any problem.

Alhaji Usman said the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland could not come personally due to old age, adding that the monarch has a long tie with the people of Ondo state.

Alhaji Ado Ibrahim attended Ondo Boys High School, Ondo town.

He said:” Egbira people have always thrived and still thriving in this land. With your style of leadership, they will still thrive more. Alhaji Ado Ibrahim said I should tell you that he’s in your support in your relentless efforts to rid this state of criminal elements.

“We know it’s not a witch-hunt, cause we have thrived here. We have the largest settlement here and he had not had a problem.”

Responding, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the monarch while noting the support of Ebira people at the two elections he had won in the state.

Governor Akeredolu stated that the Ebira people have become part of the people of the state, saying they are the largest tribe in Ondo state.

He said:” The largest tribe here in Ondo state are Ebiras. And we have lived together for many years. We grew up to know Egbira people as part of us. We have lived together as one.

“There is no way we can claim to an agrarian society without pointing to your major contribution. We are facing challenges. Your people have come to us to complain but we can’t surmount these challenges without your help. They must be ready to give us information about Criminals. We are determined to dislodge criminals in our land. We will continue to work together with the Ebiras.”