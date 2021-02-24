Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has defended killings by bandits, saying they do not kill people on purpose as most killings and maiming were accidental.

He said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today while speaking with Seun Okinbaloye on Monday.

According to Gumi, bandits only go after people who seek for their troubles.

In his words, “I choose to call them (bandits) militants because they are fighting an ethnic war. They are kidnapping to get money. Look at the case where they released a bus full of people, they were asking for N500 million but now, they freed them with mere negotiations for free. Nothing was paid. Even one of them victims’ father called me to thank me.

“…Since there is a peace process, they are ready to lay down their arms, stop kidnapping and all the things they are doing. And you call them killer herdsmen, how many people do they kill? Sometimes, they are on drugs. They want the money.

“When they kill, it is mostly accidental, maybe somebody they took who is sick. But tell me who they have killed? How many? Few.”

See a clip of his interview below.

The mission doesn’t require much fund. – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Islamic Cleric & Peace Negotiator on the Sheikh Peace Deal. #PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/UBRBQbMXGx — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 22, 2021