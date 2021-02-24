By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The seven officials of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who perished in Sunday’s ill-fated aircraft crash in Abuja will be buried on Thursday.
NAF disclosed this on Wednesday, saying that they would be buried at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja on Thursday.
The seven NAF officials died in the crash of its Beechcraft KingAir B350i plane near Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.
The aircraft crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, where it was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.
See full list of the deceased below
a. Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain).
b. Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot).
c. Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist).
d. Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).
e. Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist).
f. Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist).
g. Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).
