By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday confirmed that four hoodlums and two policemen were killed during attack on Abayi Police Station in Abia State on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that eight suspected attackers have been arrested.

Hoodlums had invaded the police station in the early hours of Tuesday and set it ablaze, with vehicles burnt.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said the Police in Abia State Command successfully neutralised four attackers, arrested eight persons and recovered arms and ammunition from hoodlums who carried out an unprovoked attack on Abayi Police Station, Aba in Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State in the early hours of 23rd February, 2021.

“It is worth noting that the hoodlums numbering about two hundred persons, armed with AK47 rifles and matchetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

“Following the attack, two officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Vincent Gonze and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo unfortunately paid the supreme price.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu NPM mni commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased officers.

“He warns that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in an unwarranted attack on any public property and directs all Command CPs to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property,” Mba said.

He said investigation was still ongoing and that the perpetrators of the unwholesome incident would be prosecuted in due course.

“The police high command calls on proprietors of medical facilities – both public and private – in and around Abia State to report any person(s) found seeking medical treatment for bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station,” he said.