By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A group of prayer warriors on Tuesday, stormed the office of Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello in Lokoja to pray for him and his 2023 presidential ambition.

The group which included men and women came under the banner of Kingdom of Father’s and Mother’s Global College of Bishops and Clergies Network international led by Archbishop Dr. Peter Ogareki

The group commended Bello’s leadership style and praised him for his approach to the Coronavirus pandemic. They offered prayers for the Governor and the State and keyed into the Governors 2023 plans.

While addressing them, Bello promised to sustain the achievements recorded by his administration in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the state.

According to Bello, all Security challenges, infrastructural decay and disunity which he claimed were inherited on assumption of office in 2016 have been addressed headlong.

While commending president Muhammadu Buhari’s effort aimed at fixing Nigeria, Bello claimed that Nigeria was divided along religions, ethnic and other divisive tendencies before the APC government took over the leadership of the country in 2015

“We have been able to ensure a more united, prosperous, secured and more progressive Kogi State under my administration. The president is also doing his best to fix long years of decay in the country. Before the president came to power, Nigeria was divided along religions, ethnic and other divisive tendencies. But the president is doing his best and require prayers of all of us,” he said.

On the 2023 presidency, Bello noted that there has been pressure on him by youths, leaders across political divide, religious leaders and opinion leaders to run for the presidency, but however said the issue of the next president of Nigeria is in the hand’s of God.

“The youths, women, political leaders from different political parties have been mounting pressure on me to run for the presidency in 2023. But all I can say is that the issue of who will be the next president of Nigeria is in the hand of Almighty God. My becoming Governor was divine. I am a strong believer in God. Let’s pray that God will choose the next president for Nigeria.

“God is going to show us the way to follow in the days ahead. We prayed that God will give us a good leader in 2023, who will build on the legacy of president Muhammadu Buhari,’ he said.

The group promised to support the Governor in prayers for the 2023 presidency, saying that the country required a focused, determined, result oriented and a detribalised leader in 2023.