By Abankula

Two former convicts who formed a robbery gang in Sagamu, Ogun state have been arrested by the Ogun Police Command.

Both men, identified as Abiodun Oshoba and Mustapha Sakiru, spent time together at Ijebu Ode Custodial Centre and went into robbery after their discharge.

They were arrested by security operatives after robbing Sagamu resident Aminu Iliyasu, of his bike.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyeni, Ilyasu lodged a complaint at the Sagamu Police Station, saying he was robbed at gunpoint.

He explained that the ex-convicts pretended to be passengers and boarded his motorcycle, requesting that he should take them to a hotel at the G.R.A area of Sagamu.

Following the report by Iliyasu, the Divisional Police Officer for Sagamu Division, Okiki Agunbiade, working in conjunction with members of the vigilante group and police oficers, blocked all the exit points for a stop and search.

“Their efforts yielded a positive result when the motorcycle was sighted at one of the exit points, ridden by Abiodun Oshoba with the plate number folded, and on sighting the policemen, he abandoned the bike and took to his heels.

“He was chased and apprehended by the policemen, and his arrest led to the arrest of his accomplice, Mustapha Sakiru. A locally made pistol with one live cartridge was said to have been recovered from them,” the statement said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo met in Igbeba prison where they served different jail terms and decided to form a gang after their terms in the prison.

“While Sakiru Mustapha was jailed in 2016 for hijacking a truck, Abiodun Oshoba was jailed in 2019 for snatching a phone; both of them came out of prison in 2020 and decided to continue their devilish trade.”

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Edward Awolowo, ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution.