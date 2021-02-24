By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

One Muhammadu Sani, a 12-year-old boy has allegedly murdered his 15-year-old girlfriend at Damutawa village in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Muhammadu allegedly murdered his girlfriend on Saturday around 2:00 pm when Habiba Junaidu, his 15-year-old girlfriend was playing at her uncle’s place.

Muhammadu took the uncle’s loaded Dane gun and shot Habiba at the back. She died immediately.

Jigawa State police spokesperson, Asp Zubairu Aminudeen Ismail confirmed the incident stating that after the police got the report, they rushed the victim to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The police spokesperson said the gun has been recovered and the suspect arrested as the case is still being investigated.